Romeo resigns from Scandal! e.tv Confirms

Scandal! actor Hungani Ndlovu, who plays the popular charactor of Romeo, has left the show, e.tv has confirmed.

Marketing manager Makatseng Mokomoe confirmed Ndlovu resigned from the soapie, but said there was a possibility that he could come back some day. “Yes, he has resigned, but he won’t be replaced by anyone,” she said

According to sources close to the production, Ndlovu was unhappy with the way he was treated by the show and he felt that he deserved more.

Those close to him said he felt unappreciated despite being a popular actor who also brings in the numbers. “Of course, one might say he is a diva, but he knows his worth, and he realised that they were not appreciating him for that,” a source said.

Another source said Ndlovu also felt that he was being targeted by some people in the production, and he just wanted to make things easy for them by resigning from the soapie.

Ndlovu did not respond to questions at the time of going to print.

Sunday World reported that Ndlovu allegedly had a bust up with colleague Masasa Mbangeni, who has also left the soapie.

However, Ndlovu denied this, saying his departure from the soapie had nothing to do with the alleged incident, but boiled down to personal reasons.

Romeo is a fan favourite and many took to social media to express their relief that he was not leaving the show. The initial reporting of his departure drew an angry reaction on social media, prompting e.tv to dismiss the report as fake news.

Ndlovu and Scandal! co-star Stephanie Sandows were married in a private wedding last year but only posted pictures this year.

Aubrey Mothombeni