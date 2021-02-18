SA boxing fraternity mourn death of trainer and promoter Mzi Mnguni

Johannesburg – The South African boxing fraternity has lost two powerful figures Mzimasi “Bra Mzi” Mnguni and Thulani Magudulela.

Mnguni died at the age of 73 at an East London hospital on Saturday, following a long illness after he had a stroke in 2014.

The legendary Mnguni who was also a trainer and promoter produced 10 world champions at his Eyethu Boxing Club.

Some of the best fighters he guided to international glory are Vuyani Bungu, Welcome Ncita, Hawk Makepula and Mbulelo Botile, to mention a few.

In 2016 he was awarded the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution in sport of boxing by the then sports minister Fikile Mbalula.

A memorial service was held for Mnguni at the Orient Theatre in Mdantsane, a township outside East London on Wednesday. The venue is where Mnguni groomed and produced SA and world champions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 for Mnguni.

Magudulela from KwaZulu-Natal who was also a promoter succumbed to the Covid-19 virus on Wednesday.

