SA business moots fund to pay for vaccines

Johannesburg – South Africa’s corporates are considering pooling funds to cover the cost of vaccination for their workers, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the ANC NEC lekgotla on Friday.

“We are also engaged in discussions with the private sector for companies to make a further contribution, either into a pooled fund or where employers are able to cover the cost of vaccination for their workforce,” the president said.

“Many of them have also shown a willingness not only to help with the vaccination initiative of their employees but also people living in surrounding communities.

“Some of these companies are in the mining industry.”

The government has been scrambling to fund the rollout due to limited funds and dropping of the ball in joining the vaccine race. South Africa is aiming to vaccinate 67% of its population to achieve herd immunity.

The cost of the exercise is said to be in the region of R15-billion, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni expected to shed more light on how government will fund the rollout. Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter said the organisation’s members were developing plans to assist in the vaccine rollout using the sector’s significant healthcare infrastructure and delivery capability.

“The Minerals Council and its members have decided to play an active role, in partnership with our social partners, to help with the vaccine rollout. While government is primarily responsible for funding the vaccine rollout and is the single buyer, the industry can play a material role in accelerating the vaccination programme on mines and in mining communities,” Baxter said.

“This is a critical national effort. We need government to focus on securing the vaccines and we will work collectively – together with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Busa [Business Unity South Africa] and B4SA [Business for South Africa] and mining unions – to urgently roll out the vaccination programme.”

