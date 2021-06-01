Take the Sunday World Survey
SA detects 2 792 additional COVID-19 cases

By SUNDAY WORLD
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 17: Hospital staff Dr Onicca Khobo-Mpe receives a COVID-19 vaccine whilst Gauteng Premier David Makhura observes at Steve Biko Hospital on February 17, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the first vaccinations will be given to health workers as part of the national vaccination programme. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

Johannesburg – A total of 24 669 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, with 2 792 new cases recorded, representing an 11.3% positivity rate.

A further 67 COVID-19 related fatalities have been reported, bringing the death toll to 56 506.

Of the additional deaths, 17 are from Gauteng, 15 from Limpopo, 13 from Free State, 11 from the Northern Cape, four from Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, and two from the Western Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

In addition, the recovery rate is holding steady at 93.6% after 1 559 337 patients recuperated, while the country currently has 49 774 active cases.

To date, the country has performed 11 631 239 Coronavirus tests.

According to Mkhize, 970 448 individuals have been vaccinated, of which 490 680 received their Pfizer jab under the second phase of the country’s vaccination rollout programme.

In addition, 3 107 130 have registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System.

“Of these 956 239 are healthcare workers and 2 150 891 are persons 60 years and above,” the Minister added.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are now 170 051 718 confirmed global cases, 3 540 437 deaths and 1 579 416 705 administered vaccine doses.

– SAnews.gov.za

