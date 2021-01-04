SA food icon Dorah Sithole dies

Johannesburg – South African seasoned chef, Dorah Sithole has died.

Apart from being a chef, Sithole was a writer, former editor of True Love, food stylist, recipe developer, a trained Cordon Bleu chef and an author.

At this stage, further details about Sithole’s death remains unclear.

The country’s official Twitter account confirmed her passing on Monday afternoon.

It is believed that the 67-year-old died on Sunday at a Johannesburg hospital.

Tributes poured in on social media for the South African food icon.

View the tributes below:

We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of the seasoned chef, Mama #DorahSitole. Thank you for shining the culinary spotlight on the flavours of Africa. #RIPDorahSitole [Pic: @NBPublishers] pic.twitter.com/XyeZlBLDEC — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 4, 2021

And she just launched a book 😭😭😭😭#RiPDorahSitole — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) January 4, 2021

I am so broken… You were a true icon… A friend, a wife, a mother and grandmother … When granny and I got the call of your passing our world just crumbled… Mam'Dorah you were so loved by many…the family and I will miss you❤️ #RiPDorahSitole pic.twitter.com/AaamgfVl2E — Lesedi Thebe. New account 🌹🌻🌼🌸 (@MsLesediThebe) January 4, 2021

Just under a month ago we were celebrating your book launch… I was so inspired by your humility and work ethic. Im so glad I could honour you before you passed on 💔❤️#RiPDorahSitole pic.twitter.com/8kCyxAFJmj — Lesedi Thebe. New account 🌹🌻🌼🌸 (@MsLesediThebe) January 4, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing-on of TRUELOVE's former Editor and Food Editor, Dorah Sitole (67). Mam' Dorah, as we all affectionately related to her, passed away last night. #RIPDorahSitole 🕊 pic.twitter.com/9zWeOLkUNx — TRUELOVE Magazine (@TrueLoveMag) January 4, 2021

Many years ago Mam’ D welcomed me to True Love. She was magnanimous, warm and as a food editor nobody could touch her. She shared her knowledge generously. I had recently met her daughter and I told her how phenomenal her mother is.#RIPDorahSithole pic.twitter.com/0slQcztnui — Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) January 4, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman