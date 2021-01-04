E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

SA food icon Dorah Sithole dies

By Ashley Lechman
Dorah Sithole. Image: Twitter.

Johannesburg – South African seasoned chef, Dorah Sithole has died.

Apart from being a chef, Sithole was a writer, former editor of True Love, food stylist, recipe developer, a trained Cordon Bleu chef and an author.

At this stage, further details about Sithole’s death remains unclear.


The country’s official Twitter account confirmed her passing on Monday afternoon.

It is believed that the 67-year-old died on Sunday at a Johannesburg hospital.

Tributes poured in on social media for the South African food icon.

View the tributes below: 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

LISTEN: Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele speaks ahead of crucial Agosto clash

Johannesburg - Amakhosi will start off the new year in a Caf Champions League‚ second leg clash against Primeiro de Agosto at the Estádio...
Read more
Breaking News

New dawn for SA trade with Africa

Johannesburg - The 1st of January 2021 marked the start of South African firms trading under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and with...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.