SA reaches 84% recovery as 100 more people lose lives to COVID-19

The National COVID-19 figures have officially reached the 84% recovery rate as at 24 August 2020, with just 1677 new cases reported showing a 1% improvement.

However, 100 deaths have also been reported by the Minister, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13 159.

The figures shows that of the deaths reported, Mpumalanga was the most hit with 36 people who lost their lives due to COVID-19, followed by Western Cape with 19.

Kwa Zulu Natal only reported 14 deaths, while other figures came from Gauteng with 12, Eastern Cape with 11 and Limpopo having reported 8 deaths.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

However, the same data shows that the number of people who have recovered from the virus has increased and now stands at 516 494, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%.

These new figures, as announced by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize last night shows that South Africa was slowly moving closer to an end in the surge of the Coronavirus.

The figures, according to Mkhize were derived from 10 640 new tests which were conducted on Monday, and so far only 3 564 065 tests have been conducted nationally.

Aubrey Mothombeni