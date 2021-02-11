E-edition
SA reacts to SONA 2021

By Ashley Lechman
President Cyril Ramaphosa. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg – South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, delivered his state of the nation address (SONA) on Thursday evening.

The president themed his speech with a tone of redemption and rebirth, given the current pandemic that wreaks havoc across the globe and in South Africa.

Following his speech, many figureheads from South Africa’s society took to Twitter, to share their thoughts on the president’s address.


Take a look at what some of them had to say below: 

 

