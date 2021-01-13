SA records 18 555 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

Johannesburg – The department of health recorded 18 555 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The president said during his last address to the nation that the country recorded more than 190 000 new covid-19 infections and more than 4600 deaths this year, forcing him to keep the country on an adjusted level 3 lockdown.

This now takes the total number of identified cases in the country to 1 278 303.

The department of health further said, “The total number of deaths is 35 140 and the total number of recoveries is 1 030 930.”

Ramaphosa said during his address to the nation, “There are currently over 15,000 people with COVID-19 in hospitals nationally, placing a considerable strain on health facilities, personnel and equipment. Around a third of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals are on oxygen.”

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman