Take the Sunday World Survey
E-edition
Subscribe
Take the Sunday World Survey
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

SA technically enters third wave with 9 149 new Covid-19 cases identified

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – South Africa has technically entered the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic today as the national seven-day moving average incidence (5 959 cases) now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).

The MAC advisory defined the new wave seven-day moving average threshold as 30% of the peak incidence of the previous wave.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, reported that 9 149 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, which represents a 15.7% positivity testing rate.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 722 086.

 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.