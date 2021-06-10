SA technically enters third wave with 9 149 new Covid-19 cases identified

Johannesburg – South Africa has technically entered the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic today as the national seven-day moving average incidence (5 959 cases) now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).

The MAC advisory defined the new wave seven-day moving average threshold as 30% of the peak incidence of the previous wave.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, reported that 9 149 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, which represents a 15.7% positivity testing rate.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 722 086.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 58 322 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9 149 new cases, which represents a 15.7% positivity rate. A further 100 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57 410 to date. Read more: https://t.co/NDCvKvhk0U pic.twitter.com/ihfV9mBwnu — NICD (@nicd_sa) June 10, 2021

10 June 2021 COVID19 Statistics. Active Vaccine Sites: https://t.co/KQDnKqQd88

Latest Vaccine Statistics: https://t.co/CvcsNVMnFs

Daily Case Updates & live NICD Dashboard: https://t.co/lbZFxapk2n — Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 10, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman