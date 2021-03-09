SA vaccinates over 107 000 healthcare workers

Johannesburg – The number of health workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen to 107 054 as of 8 March, according to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

While healthcare workers are top priority in the Sisonke Vaccine Programme, other sectors of the population – including those with comorbidities and essential service workers – will be prioritised in subsequent phases of the programme.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Minister said South Africa recorded 638 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, representing a 5% positivity rate.

This takes the total of known cases to 1 521 706 since the outbreak.

Also, 125 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 50 803.

The North West recorded the highest number of fatalities after 46 patients lost their lives. That province is followed by the Free State which recorded 31 deaths, there were 18 in the Northern Cape, 10 in the Western Cape, eight in Gauteng, seven in KwaZulu-Natal and five in Mpumalanga.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

In addition, 1 442 045 people beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 94.7%, while the country has 28 858 active cases.

“The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 269 122 with 13 630 new tests recorded since the last report.”

Globally, there have been 116 521 281 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 589 548 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the WHO, 349 398 520 vaccine doses have been administered as of today.

