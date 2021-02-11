SABC 3 announces an exciting new season of Trending SA

Johannesburg – Trending SA is back for a 6th season on SABC 3 on weekdays from 8 February 2021 at 6pm.

The brand-new season of the prevalent social media magazine show will be returning with some changes including “farewells” and a “welcome to the family.”

Trending SA will be bidding farewell to our distinguished hosts Elma Smit and Refiloe Mpakanyane who were with the Trending SA family for an entire season.

The new season sees MaBlerh take the reins together with some fresh and familiar faces joining the Trending SA family.

Trending SA and SABC 3 are proud to present Mo Flava, Lootlove and introducing a new face in the shape of Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Thlabi.

The three new additions will rotate while MaBlerh will be the daily host.

Sive Nkukwana Series Producer, said, “I am so excited to bring this new season of Trending SA to our audiences; we have kept the premise and the heart of the show. We are still the leaders in social commentary and we love being at the centre of what South Africa is talking about. Our viewers can expect to see their favourite features, insightful interviews from thought-leaders and celebrities and supersized roundtable conversations The creative direction will be entertainment skewed this time around with a lot of viewer engagement and gamification of some segments.”

Mo flava explained how he feels about joining Trending SA, ”I am extremely excited about this opportunity. Trending SA is a show I enjoy and I am a fan of talk TV, so joining the team is amazing.”

“I literally manifested this moment. I spoke about being a Trending presenter specifically, even on air I ”joked” about it being my audition so to say I’m super excited is honestly an understatement. It finally feels like everything I’ve worked for, I’m starting to reap the rewards and I couldn’t be more grateful and eager for the road ahead,” said Lesego Thlabi about joining the family.

Taking the offering to the next level is Trending SA’s new sponsor partner Vodacom who will be enhancing the viewing experience of our viewers.

