Safa walks the talk, pays promised Wafcon bonuses

The SA Football Association (Safa) has paid the bonuses promised to Banyana Banyana players for winning the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

The payment was processed on Friday morning and Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana confirmed that the amount was paid into her account.

Safa had promised the players R400 000 each if they won the tournament. The girls outdid themselves and went all the way, defeating Morocco 2-1 in the finals in Rabat, in front of their home crowd.

Safa president Danny Jordaan made the announcement with his financial manager Gift Sekonde on Friday afternoon. “We are happy to announce that we have honoured our promise to reward Banyana Banyana their bonuses for winning the Wafcon,” said Sekonde.

“We processed the funds for the 23 players this morning [Friday] and we did it with wide smiles. We want to thank the president and the national executive committee for approving this. The money from the government, from the minister of sport, will be additional.”

Jordaan also explained that the technical team would also get bonuses, but separate from the players’.

“The coaches and other members of the technical team will get their bonuses but it works differently with that of the players. This is the CEO department and he will deal with it because they are part of staff,” said Jordaan.

“We made a promise that the money was going to be paid within 30 days and we are happy to confirm that we have paid. Thembi Kgatlana is here and can confirm it.

“I stand here on behalf of the players and I want to assure the country that indeed we received our money. Personally, I want to thank the association for supporting me during my injury, I am happy to be part of this association.”

Kgatlana was injured early in the tournament and stayed out the rest of the games. She confirmed that she will be out with injury for a year and that the national association is assisting her to heal.

“I will be out for a year but at least I will recover in time for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup – that’s something to look forward to and I will be ready and eager to play. I am very happy with the kind of treatment the doctors are giving me,” said Kgatlana.

