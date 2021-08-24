Sale of Celtic an economic blow to Bloemfontein

Johannesburg – Small business in the Free State capital city of Mangaung will bear the brunt of the abrupt sale of Bloemfontein Celtic to KwaZulu-Natal tycoon Shauwn Mkhize.

The team has since relocated to Kwa- Zulu-Natal and will play under the name Royal AM.

“Bloemfontein Celtic played a big role in injecting revenue into the Free State. It is very sad that the team is leaving the province. Where the business is concerned, it’s about the sentiment of the people. When people are happy, the economy does well. This is going to aff ect people’s pockets and lead to job losses,” said Thabo Pitse, the president of the Free State Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The owner of the popular Ha-Sechaba Chisa Nyama, Thabiso Tlhomola, said it was devastating for him and his staff who benefitted from the opportunity of business and work that was brought by Bloemfontein Celtic.

“As we are already affected by lockdown due to Covid-19, it is really disturbing that the only professional team in Bloemfontein had to leave the area. We used to survive based on Bloemfontein Celtic fixtures in our area, as visiting teams would come here with many people. My business used to thrive from the build-up of matches to post-match days. We would also manage to create employment for our people,” he said.

Also read: Editorial: PSL should be ashamed for sale of Celtic

The sale of the team has also affected informal traders who would use the stadium vicinity to trade.

Nthabiseng Selepe said she does not have any idea how she would provide for her family.

“I used to sell take-aways at the stadium when there were football matches. This was the only way to provide for my family. However, all that privilege is gone, just like that, as nobody cared about the livelihoods of others who would be affected by this sale of the team. I am disappointed and feeling sad.

“Ntate Petrus Molemela is not happy wherever he is right now due to this situation,” said Selepe.

Have you read: Listen: Robert Marawa leaks recording of the moment Celtic players told the club was no more

One of the popular spots in the city is The Thoughts Lounge, owned by Tiki Choene.

He said the sale had created a void for many people. “This whole thing has hit hard as we are affected emotionally and mentally.

“I see sadness on our people’s faces as they cannot have that opportunity to work for their families anymore. I used to get additional staff to work on busy match days, but now I don’t even know how those people will provide for their families,” Choene said.

Also read:

Royal AM owe Sekhukhune at least R2m as club’s legal bill soars

Ramaphosa cracks whip on cops, faces headache over vetting of spies

Kelly Khumalo tipped to replace Somizi as ‘Idols SA’ judge

Khanyi Mbau’s beau in hot water over drugs

Insults fly as Sophie’s son refuses to pen an apology

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Bongani Mdakane