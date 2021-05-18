SANParks introduces products for travels clubs, stokvels

Johannesburg – South African National Parks (SANParks) has launched new products for stokvels and travel clubs that offers special payment terms and discounted rates, at selected National Parks on specific dates.

SANParks tourism development and marketing executive, Hapiloe Sello, in a statement said these groups were being targeted as their memberships boasted many different types of personalities and profiles.

“[These] range from the ordinary grandmother to the high earning CEOs of companies and large corporate and public sector institutions. There are over 800 000 registered stokvels and even more formal and informal travel clubs/groups in South Africa.

“Travel clubs that qualify include groups of people who have special interests such as hiking or biking but also just groups of friends and large families that enjoy group travel,” she said.

To qualify for the favourable payment terms, Stokvels and travel clubs have to register through the travel trade team in the SANParks’ reservations department.

Once registered with SANParks, the group will receive a client code that can be used whenever a booking is made. The client code will automatically qualify the group for favourable payment terms and special discounts.

“Unlike the traditional group travel that allows a group of individuals travelling together, our new Stokvel & Travel Club product allows a group of ten or more people to contribute money towards a combined visit to our parks on a future date of their choice,” Sello said.

SANParks is offering a 20% discount at the following destinations:

Matyholweni Rest Camp in Addo Elephant National Park

Agulhas Main Camp in Agulhas National Park

Augrabies Falls National Park

Bontebok National Park

Wilderness Ebb-and-Flow in Garden Route National Park

Glen Reenen and Golden Gate Hotel in Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Mopani Rest Camp in Kruger National Park

Skukuza Safari Lodge in Kruger National Park

Bontle Tented Camp in Marakele National Park

Leokwe Rest Camp in Mapungubwe National Park

Mosu Lodge in Mokala National Park

For bookings in the following periods:

03/05/2021 to 14/06/2021

22/08/2021 to 20/09/2021

12/10/2021 to 30/11/2021

19/01/2022 to 16/03/2022

03/05/2022 to 14/06/2022

21/08/2022 to 20/09/2022

11/10/2022 to 30/11/2022

Sello urged the targeted groups to embrace and take-up the incentive.

For more information or to register and make bookings please contact 012 426 5025 or email *protected email* . The terms and conditions for this programme can be found at www.sanparks.org/tourism/stokvels-and-travel-clubs.php.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD