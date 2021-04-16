SARS receives 88 000 job applications

Johannesburg – The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has received over 88 000 applications for over 500 skilled specialist and graduate vacancies in its recent recruitment drive.

“[We are] pleased with the response to the call for applications for various vacancies that will be filled to enhance our capacity to improve our service to taxpayers and improve levels of compliance,” said SARS in a statement.

The vacancies that were advertised span many areas of SARS’ operations, including information technology specialists, data management specialists, audit and risk specialists, investigations specialists and auditors with a specific focus on tax evasion and related matters, as well as many other areas.

SARS said it was overwhelmed by the 88 009 applications received. “Of these, 15 092 were internal applications,” said the revenue collector.

SARS said the state of unemployment in South Africa amply demonstrates the challenges the country faces.

“It is a daunting challenge that all South Africans must act determinedly and diligently to overcome. SARS will play its role, and regrettably absorb only 500 of these applicants as nation builders in our organisation.”

The revenue collector said it believes government alone cannot create jobs and it hoped that others, particularly in the private sector, will do what they can to give opportunities, especially to young graduates.

On average, there were 468 applications (internal and external) per job category. Of the total number of applications, there were 7 946 applications from external graduates, while there were 755 applications from Chartered Accountants out of the total number of applications. There was also a substantial pool of applicants at Masters and PhD level.

“As can be seen from the numbers, our country has a large pool of expertise in various fields from which prospective employers can draw to help the country fight the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality. We must all rise to this challenge,” said SARS.

The closing date for applications was 11 April 2021. SARS will only contact shortlisted candidates.

“There are a few vacancies where not enough applicants applied. Consequently, these vacancies are being re-advertised through our jobs portal on the SARS website.

“Interested persons are encouraged to visit the careers link on www.sars.gov.za,” SARS said.

