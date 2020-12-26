E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

SA’s black academics keep making history

By Kabelo Khumalo

Johannesburg – Black academics made great strides in the world of academia in 2020 and we can only hope that 2021 will be more of the same.

Professor Charles Maimela in August made history when he was appointed as both the youngest and first black deputy dean of the faculty of law at the University of Pretoria.

The university, which is ranked one of the best higher education institutions on the continent, said the 32-year-old Maimela would be deputy dean: teaching and learning of the faculty of law from August 1 2020 until April 30 2024.

Professor Charles Maimela

The University of the Witwatersrand announced the appointment of Professor Zeblon Vilakazi as vice-chancellor and principal of the University from January 1 2021.

He takes the reins from Professor Adam Habib who leaves Wits at the end of this year to lead the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Professor Zeblon Vilakazi

Professor Puleng LenkaBula made history when she was appointed as Unisa’s first female principal and vice-chancellor.

LenkaBula becomes only the fifth woman vice-chancellor out of 26 public universities throughout the country.

Professor Puleng LenkaBula

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

FIFA announces tougher sanctions on racism, homophobia

Johannesburg - In an effort to stamp out racism in the beautiful game of football, FIFA announced that players will now be suspended for at...
Read more
Breaking News

Five tips on how to avoid excessive credit spending this festive season

Johannesburg - There has likely never been a festive season where South Africans have been this ready to kick back and relax following a...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.