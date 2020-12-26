SA’s black academics keep making history

Johannesburg – Black academics made great strides in the world of academia in 2020 and we can only hope that 2021 will be more of the same.

Professor Charles Maimela in August made history when he was appointed as both the youngest and first black deputy dean of the faculty of law at the University of Pretoria.

The university, which is ranked one of the best higher education institutions on the continent, said the 32-year-old Maimela would be deputy dean: teaching and learning of the faculty of law from August 1 2020 until April 30 2024.

The University of the Witwatersrand announced the appointment of Professor Zeblon Vilakazi as vice-chancellor and principal of the University from January 1 2021.

He takes the reins from Professor Adam Habib who leaves Wits at the end of this year to lead the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Professor Puleng LenkaBula made history when she was appointed as Unisa’s first female principal and vice-chancellor.

LenkaBula becomes only the fifth woman vice-chancellor out of 26 public universities throughout the country.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo