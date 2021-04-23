Sbu Nkosi joins Jay Z’s Roc Nation

Johannesburg – Roc Nation Sports, the management agency headed by Jay Z, has announced the signing of Springbok and Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi.

Confirmation of Nkosi’s move to Roc Nation makes him just the fifth rugby player, after fellow Springboks Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Beast Mtawarira, and England lock Maro Itoje, to sign with the agency.

Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark said: “Sbu is an exciting and talented rugby player with a bright future ahead. Based on his career aspirations and ambitions, we believe Roc Nation Sports will be the perfect partner to help him achieve his goals and objectives both on and off the field. We are delighted and honoured to welcome him to the family and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Roc Nation Sports offers “full-service 360 representation and will manage Nkosi’s career on and off the field”, the agency said.

