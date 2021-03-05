Senghor announces decision to withdraw and support Motsepe for CAF President

Johannesburg – Senegal Football Federation boss Augustin Senghor has announced his decision to withdraw his candidature to support Patrice Motsepe to become the new President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The elections are due to take place next week in Morocco and with the withdrawal of Senghor, it paves the way for billionaire Motsepe to win the crown of CAF.

Senghor, a member of the current EXCO of CAF revealed that his decision has received the blessing of the government of his country that has supported his candidature since he announced his decision to contest.

“Taking into account the particular context of this campaign, we have decided to accept the consensual proposal submitted to us by Fifa, Morocco and Egypt, in the name of the supereme interest of the unity of African Football,” Senghor said in a statement on Friday night.

“It seems to us that this is the best decision that we could take after a lucid analysis of the current situation of CAF and of the imperative need to favour a synergy of actions of all the skills to rectify it – a Team to raise African football.

“I would like to express my most ardent thanks to the Head of State President Macky Sall for his commitment and his active and unwavering support alongside me from the first hours of my candidacy to this day.

“He mobilized the Minister of Sports Mactar Ba and the whole Government who spared neither their time nor their energy to make our candidacy triumph as well as the Senegalese diplomacy.

“I will not forget my campaign team who accompanied me throughout Africa and beyond to convince my peers from member associations of the relevance of my candidacy for the presidency of CAF.”

“A special mention will be made to my counterparts from Gabon and The Gambia who sponsored this candidacy and to all the leaders, Senegalese and African legends, actors and sympathizers of African football who saw in my humble person the man of the situation for straighten out a CAF in bad shape lately.

“The withdrawal of my candidacy for the Presidency of CAF for the benefit of another Candidate will not be shared by all for various reasons, I am aware of this. But I think it’s a good decision, the Right decision.”

