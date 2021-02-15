Sexual assault case against DJ Fresh and Euphonik dropped

Johannesburg – The case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik have been dropped after the two released a statement via their social media accounts, stating that the chief prosecutor would not be going ahead with the case.

The statement from the pair read as follows:

“We are pleased to state that, after considering all of the evidence collected while investigating the claim made by Ms Madikizela against us, the Chief Prosecutor has dismissed the allegations on the basis that the allegations are without merit.

The docket has been marked NOLLE PROSEQUI. As we’ve said before, these are false allegations and we are deeply saddened that GBV, a serious crisis in South Africa, was weaponised in this manner. A huge thank you to all of our family, friends, supporters and to our legal team.”

Just last week, the two DJs were fired by Radio 702 and 947 owners Prime Media due to the allegations that they faced.

The media company announced the decision last Wednesday evening, indicating that it opted to release the two popular DJs from their contracts.

Have you read: Details of Euphonik and Fresh’s ‘rape’ emerge

“Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 947 were aired on 15th January and 10th January 2021 respectively,” reads the statement.

Also read: Dj Fresh and Euphonik fired by Prime media

Lol because being a liar, an extortionist, a scammer and falsely accusing people you’ve never met isn’t profitable hey 🤣 Get help. https://t.co/pzEISG7cwJ — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) February 15, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Ashley Lechman