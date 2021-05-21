Shwashi: Loud, live and steadily inching back to normality, celebs spotted at Lyric Theatre

Johannesburg – Live music is back!

After a year-long hiatus, the Bassline Live invited yours in gossip to witness live talent at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, giving fans of live music what they’ve been missing throughout Covivi.

But I must say, I am not used to this social-distancing arrangement.

How are we supposed to flirt from a distance?

You should have seen the bitterness on single girls while couples were smiling all the way to the bar.

I had a lovely time watching the talented Urban Village, who are always fashionable in their Amanda Laird Cherry outfits and styled by the legendary style guru Felipe Mazibuko.

Eastern Cape’s fi nest Ami Faku had the crowd on its feet with her masterly delivered hits.

I missed Msaki last night.

Kudos … you did it black child

From there, I had to rush to the north to grace the opening of beauty and nail bar Tammy Tailor Nails.

What a beautiful spot!

The black-owned nail bar is in the heart of Illovo.

I love it when black girls are not shaking their booty in the club, instead creating such beautiful things. Do not get me wrong slay queens, I’m not against your hustle.

All the guests were dressed to the nines and the event was nice and intimate. Gold-deco style at the salon looked better than some people’s outfits.

Miss Party Makgotso Msingi-Zondo, who was radiant in red, looked like she was dressed for a Strictly Come Dancing finale.

I didn’t like your outfit girl, but your body is banging, and you know it!

• Designer David Tlale took time from his usually hectic schedule to support a black sister.

• Always feels good to mingle with the living legend. Veteran actor ntate Jerry Mofokeng graced us with his presence looking dapper in a blue tux. Young ones, you better take notes.

• Actress Thandi Matlaila, who was telling Shwashwi how excited she is to be back on TV, looked cute as always. Ooopsie! I forgot the name of her new show, do not worry wena girl, your talent will speak for itself. Soon they will know.

• You could tell that businesswoman Savita Mbuli was not there for free food and bubbly, she was busy mingling and exchanging contacts.

• I got to meet the fabulous mover and shaker, businesswoman Vika Shipalane, who was my best dressed this week.

• Thank you so much for your hospitality and beauty space, black child you can do it!

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi