Breaking News

Shwashwi: Norma Gigaba, answer quick, my husband is being a pain

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – Still no news about the BMW that was registered in your name? What if it was involved in a heist?

• What eventually happened to the gold chain the Guptas gave your son?

• Who else paid for your honeymoon?


• How cold was Waterkloof Air Force Base, I’ve never been there, but I imagine those hangers are huge and cold.

• Did you lighten your skin?

• Please tell us where else Malusi Gigaba bought clothes from, as we are writing a tell-all book. Will you?

• Are you worried about your safety as we know you are a strong one?

• What exactly cost so much at your wedding? The bridesmaids?

• Who did your make-up? I love the bronze look. I think it stays longer in jail.

Sunday World

Author


