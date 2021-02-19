Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

Johannesburg – Shwashwi has some questions for those that are in the public eye that needs some answers.

Another one missed in the spotlight is Khanyi Dhlomo.

Surely all is forgiven and you can stop liking tweets and be more active.

No?

So is Kelly Khumalo bleaching or is Shwashwi imagining things?

Before:

After:

So, Maps Maponyane has gone halaal. Does he think this will save his business? Are the Muslims hungrier for your buns?

Can Mdu Masilela tell us if he linked up with George Clooney for “good-look” tips. This white-hair-and-beard vibe makes the 50-year-old look smokingly gorgeous.

Whatever happened to Kaizer Motaung Junior and why is he not accessible to Shwashwi, we heard you were single. Are you?

So glad Bonang Matheba has returned from her adventures as celebville felt your absence. Please get a body double – Joburg was tasteless without you.

So Mihlali Ndamase darling, what happened to you? Did you find your calling?

