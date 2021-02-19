E-edition
Breaking News

Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – Shwashwi has some questions for those that are in the public eye that needs some answers.

Another one missed in the spotlight is Khanyi Dhlomo.

Surely all is forgiven and you can stop liking tweets and be more active.


No?

Khanyi Dhlomo

So is Kelly Khumalo bleaching or is Shwashwi imagining things?

Before:

November 2006. South African songbird Kelly Khumalo at ther 22nd birthday bash in Midrand.

After:

Kelly Khumalo

So, Maps Maponyane has gone halaal. Does he think this will save his business? Are the Muslims hungrier for your buns?

Maps Maponyane

Can Mdu Masilela tell us if he linked up with George Clooney for “good-look” tips. This white-hair-and-beard vibe makes the 50-year-old look smokingly gorgeous.

Mdu Masilela

Whatever happened to Kaizer Motaung Junior and why is he not accessible to Shwashwi, we heard you were single. Are you?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 21: Kaizer Motaung jnr during the Comedy Central Roast of AKA held at Montecasino’s Teatro, Fourways on February 21, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event, hosted by Pearl Thusi, boasted panellists like Mark Fish, Nina Hastie, Nigerian pop star, Davido and Francois van Coke. (Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

So glad Bonang Matheba has returned from her adventures as celebville felt your absence. Please get a body double – Joburg was tasteless without you.

Bonang Matheba

So Mihlali Ndamase darling, what happened to you? Did you find your calling?

Mihlali Ndamase

