Simphiwe Dana comes out of closet- announce she is gay and getting married

By Aubrey Mothombeni
Simphiwe Dana calls out men, saying they are gold diggers

By Kuli Robert

Singer Simphiwe Dana has dropped a massive bomshell revealing that she was gay, and was already planning to marry her partner Pumeza Matshikiza an international opera singer based in Berlin, Germany.

The mother of two revealed the news on her twitter account last night. The news were met with mixed reactions from twitter followers, with some applauding the singer for taking the bold move. But others were not impressed at all, and showed their disdain towards the signer for coming out as gay.


One such twitter user was Zaddy Bruh who wrote, “abo Simphiwe Dana can convert to homosexuality whenever they want, but gay people wanna tell us its natural and you born that way.’

But he was cautioned by another user who said “no wonder most gay male musicians suffer in silence”.

It appears that Dana had also anticipated the backlash she had also mentioned in one her tweets that she might be blocked for coming out.

“I know coming out means Africa will block me, But after a lot of thinking im ok with it. Im marrying a woman and ive never been happier. Im gay,” she tweeted after posting her lover’s picture.

Dana was formerly linked to businesswoman Lebo Keswa who is engaged to be married to Generations The Legacy actress Latoya Makhene.

