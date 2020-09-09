Breaking News

SIU freezes pension of former CEO of water board

By Kabelo Khumalo

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted an interim order to freeze the pension of former chief executive officer of the Lepelle Northern Water Board Phineas Legodi.

The crime-fighting unit is investigating the failed R3bn Giyani water project, which Legodi presided over and was awarded to LTE consulting in 2016.

The board’s Polokwane offices were raided as part of the investigation, which has so far found serious maladministration and malpractice. The probe also uncovered failure to comply with the Public Finance Management Act, the board’s supply chain management regulations, failure to heed professional engineering advice, poor project management, poor financial management and poor record keeping.


Legodi resigned from his post a few weeks ago.

“The investigation that SIU is conducting on the Giyani Water Project is at the advanced stage where we are doing a value for money exercise. On the 25th November 2019, the SIU embarked on a search and seizure in the Lepelle Northern Water Board office,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said in a statement.

“The SIU would like to assure the public that we will not leave any stone unturned in our endeavour to recover money that might have been misused,” he added.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Human rights advocate George Bizos dies

Tributes are pouring in for veteran human rights lawyer Advocate George Bizos, who died today at the age of 92. The SAHETI school, whose board...
Read more
Breaking News

Boring football costs Middendorp Chiefs job

Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed firing coach Ernst Middendorp after denying that the coach has been shown the door earlier today. In a short statement released...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal