Soccer Scene: Lifting Covid veil of secrecy on PSL clubs is vital

Johannesburg – The veil of secrecy around the thorny issue of whether PSL clubs should disclose Covid-19 positive cases among their squads and technical team members does not at all assist in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus.

Granted, it is a highly sensitive matter but if clubs decide to keep mum, pretend as if everything is hunky-dory in the midst of every facet of our society trying to help fight the scourge, football as a contact sport, and all sporting codes for that matter, must do their bit.

The matter of disclosure and transparency runs deep because there is also the doctor-patient confidentiality clause.

A patient, in this case case soccer players, is not obliged or compelled to reveal a medical condition or Covid-19 status, if the player doesn’t wish to do so.

For the sake of the fans who are yearning to return to soccer venues to watch their favourite clubs and players in action, it would be in proper order for the club to reveal cases and numbers without mentioning names, should the players wish to remain anonymous.

I know and understand how difficult and expensive it was to put all 32 teams, 16 from the Premiership and 16 from the first division, into the environmentally safe bio-bubble, however, the nation and soccer fans need to be informed and educated about the rate of the spread of the killer virus, and football, as the number one sport in the country, must play its part.

The PSL forked out more than R100-million to have its teams play in the bio-bubble last season so as to complete the Covid- 19-delayed campaign.

No, there is no reason to go back to the bio-bubble, but transparency is key.

As things stand, we are left with putting two and two together and assume it is not the worst of situations.

Whatever is happening in the PSL dressing rooms, details are still fuzzy.

That said, I trust the clubs and the PSL’s honesty.

I believe they would have long disclosed if they have a Covid-19 problem, and the season would have been halted.

It is the PSL’s prerogative under these trying times of Covid-19 to provide open and transparent policies on how football is played under the current second wave alert level 3 of the government’s health and safety protocol.

It would be great if the PSL releases its testing statistics to the public, names withdrawn, so as to educate and inform fans and the public about how widespread Covid-19 is in sport and football in particular.

If a player tests positive, no one will know unless they disclose it themselves. Regardless of the consequences, everyone who is involved in sports needs to get comfortable with the conditions under which they play.

Kudos to Cape Town City, Chippa United and AmaZulu for coming out in the open by naming the players and technical staff members who have tested positive in recent weeks.

We’ve seen some matches being postponed due to clubs having key players testing positive.

The PSL’s reserve league has also been halted. Durban-based Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy was bold enough to go public, revealing that midfielders Makhehleni Makhaula, Siphiwe Tshabalala and defender Sibusiso Mabiliso are not available to play after testing positive last week.

Cape Town City also revealed that their wing-back Craig Martin and midfielders Thabo Nodada and Mpho Makola have tested positive and will not be playing.

Port-Elizabeth-based Chippa United had assistant coach Siya Gwambi and keeper Ismail Watenga and Mlungisi Mazibuko testing positive.

Not only is disclosure valuable public health information , but it is the kind of transparency that will help lead the country out of the pandemic.

Sunday World

Xolile Mtshazo