Soccer scene: TTM’s owner is a man on a mission

Johannesburg – Things are really looking up for Tshakhuma Tsha Madivhandila (TTM).

The club, which was touted not to survive the rigours of the tough PSL Premiership division at the beginning of the season, is now lying third from the bottom of the log, leaving perennial strugglers Black Leopards in 15th and the shocking wooden spooners Maritzburg United 16th place of the danger zone.

To say that TTM’s fortunes were turned around by the takeover of the football club by businessman Abram Sello – who is respected in local football for his hands-on approach – is to state the obvious.

When Sello took over the troubled club at the beginning of this month, there was despondency all around among the players and the coaching staff as some of the disgruntled footballers went for months without remuneration.

There is hope.

The players are motivated to do their best because Sello is always on hand to listen to their grievances and sort out issues as soon as they arise.

Under the management of the previous owner, Masala Mulaudzi, the club made headlines for all the wrong reasons and in the process became the laughing stock of local football after players refused to go to camp until clearances were issued on when they would get their dues.

Former players, head coach Mpho Maleka and his assistant David Mathebula are also happy chappies as they sit in the dugout or relay orders, considering that not so long ago the club was staring at the prospect of being relegated to the scrap heap of the first division at the beginning of the current campaign.

The PSL was quick and did not hesitate to approve the club’s exchange of hands less than six months after Mulaudzi bought the Premiership franchise of 99-year-old Bidvest last year for about R40-million – the same amount Sello is believed to have forked out.

TTM had become a thorn in the flesh of the league.

To say it was an embarrassment to the PSL, a league that prides itself on being one of the best run and well-sponsored on the continent, is an understatement. Players such as Zambian international striker Augustine Mulenga were paraded as TTM players at the beginning of the season without signing on the dotted line, then AmaZulu unveiled the player as theirs the very next week.

Players also took to the field wearing different colours.

It was just an unending comedy of errors.

When the club hogged headlines week in and week out with reports revealing how unhappy the players were, something had to give, and Sello became the big saviour and in the process saving the league the blushes.

Though TTM are not totally out of the woods yet – they lie in 14th position after winning just three matches, drawing six and losing seven of the 16 matches played – it seems that is about to change because Sello is a man on a mission. The pharmaceuticals company boss is ambitious and believes he can turn the club into one of the best in the league.

For the sake of the followers, the fans and TTM supporters, who are predominantly from Limpopo, let’s hope Sello remains true to his word and if so, he has all our support to make the club a success.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo