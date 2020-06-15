Breaking News

Some companies shortchanging employees of COVID-19 UIF money – Thulas Nxesi

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi, has accused some employers of abusing the COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) relief scheme.

Since April, the UIF has disbursed more than R21-billion benefitting more than 3,6 million employees.

Nxesi said the department appointed auditors last week to follow the money trail and that there were already indications that some companies have allegedly taken advantage of the help being advanced to workers and are seeking to “enrich themselves.”

“It is alleged that there are companies that have not paid the workers what is due to them. We are aware of some companies allegedly loaning employees the money and that is not legal,” said Nxesi.

“We are also aware of other companies that are allegedly paying part of the money and not the full amount, as well as companies using the money for something else other than the intended purpose. If all these allegations are true, we appeal to companies to do the right thing still,” added Nxesi.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

Randburg police station shuts down due to a postive COVID -19 case

  The Randburg police station was closed on Monday after a member tested positive of the novel coronavirus. The virus, which is spreading like wildfire, has...
Read more
Breaking News

Executors head to court to recover Modise’s Bentley

Late pastor’s son refuses to hand over the luxury car The executors of the late IPHC leader Glayton Modise’s estate have mounted a legal battle...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.