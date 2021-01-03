Son of Mandela’s family doctor passes away after testing positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg – As South Africa continues to battle the relentless second wave of Covid-19, the son of former struggle icon and president Nelson Mandela’s doctor succumbed to the virus, Sunday World has learned.

According to a Sunday World source, Wandile Motlana, passed away after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Wandile was the son of Nelson Mandela’s family doctor, Nthato Motlana.

Just yesterday, South Africa recorded 15 002 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative amount of cases in the country now stands at 1 088 889.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, today we report a further 288 COVID-19 related deaths.”

The department said that the number of total deaths is now 29 175.

Further details about Wandile’s death remain unclear at this stage, Sunday World will update the article once more information becomes available.



