Sony Music expresses condolences to AKA and Nellie Tembe’s families

Johannesburg – Sony Music have extended their deepest condolences to revered rapper, AKA, after the tragic loss of his fiancé, Anele (Nellie) Tembe.

Anele and AKA’s family confirmed her passing at the Pepperxlub Hotel in central Cape Town on Sunday.

Managing Director of Sony Music, Sean Watson, said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of such a young life at such an important juncture. We send our heartfelt condolences to Kiernan and his family as well as those of Anele.”

A source from AKA’s family said that he is surrounded by family and his closest friends.

The joint statement from the families, read, “It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiance, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11April2021. We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her.”

“Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes,is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal,” the statement went on to read.

