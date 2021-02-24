South African Popular Music Awards to honour singer Lebo Mathosa

Johannesburg – The South African Popular Music Awards (SAPMA)will honour late Boom Shaka lead singer Lebo Mathosa at their gala dinner billed for Birchwood hotel on July 24 this year.

The organisation will confer a Lifetime Achievers Award on the singer, who died in a car accident in 2006.

This was announced by SAPMA chairman China Mpololo at the awards’ media launch at the MGG studios in Limbro Park in Joburg today.

Other legendary artists to be honoured with this prestigious gong are:

Jabu Khanyile,

Mahotella Queen

Yvonne Chaka Chaka ,Ihashe Elimhlophe

Nana Coyote and

Stompie Mavi

Music promoters Morris Rhoda and Vusi Leeuw will also be honoured for their role in the multi- billion ecosystem.

Mpololo said they decided to honour the award recipients at a gala dinner, not at the main event scheduled for July 31 at the Sun Arena in Pretoria, because they want the public to remember the recipients.

SAPM communication head, Mathawe Matsapola , announced the awards categories and urged the public to nominate their favourite artists of the decade.

“ The nominations are opened from today and will close on April 25th this year,” she said.

The categories are as follows:

AFRO CATEGORIES

-Best SAPMA Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Album of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Afro Duo/ Group of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Popular Afro Song of the Decade

SAPMA GOSPEL CATEGORIES

-Best SAPMA Gospel Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Female Gospel Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Male Gospel Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Popular Gospel Song of the Decade

SAPMA MBAQANGA/MASKANDI CATEGORIES

-Best SAPMA Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Female Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Male Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Popular Maskandi/Mbaqanga Song of the Decade

SAPMA HIP HOP CATEGORIES

-Best SAPMA Hip Hop Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Female Hip Hop Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Hip Hop Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Popular Hip Hop Song of the Decade

SAPMA KWAITO/GQOM/AMAPIANO CATEGORIES

-Best SAPMA Male Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Female Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Collaboration of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Popular Dance Song of the Decade

SPECIAL AWARDS

-SAPMA Chairman’s Award

-SAPMA Social Leadership Award

-SAPMA Lifetime Achievement Award

-SAPMA Special Legend Award

-Best SAPMA Gospel Radio Show

-Best SAPMA Traditional Music Radio Show

CATEGORIES VOTED FOR BY PUBLIC:

-Best SAPMA Popular Afro Song of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Popular Gospel Song of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Popular Maskandi/Mbaqanga Song of the Decade

– Best SAPMA Hip Hop Artist of the Decade

-Best SAPMA Popular Dance Song

