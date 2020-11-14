South Africa’s COVID-19 recovery rate shoots up

The COVID-19 recovery rate has increased from 92.2 percent on Friday, November 13 to 92.7 percent on Saturday, November 14. This after 693 261 COVID-19 patients of the 749 182 COVID-19 managed to recover from the beatable disease in the past 24 hours.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, November 14.

Mkhize also said the COVID-19 infections numbers have sky-rocketed to 749 182 after 2 237 South Africans ‘s immune systems were attacked by the coronavirus induced disease in the past 24 hours.

The 2 237 were recorded from 23 497 tests conducted in the past 24 hours , with 14 385 of those conducted in the private sector while 9 112 in the public sector.

He also said South Africa has regrettably lost 53 COVID-19 patients to the global pandemic. Of the 53 deceased, 34 were from the Eastern Cape, six from the Free State, five from KwaZulu-Natal, and eight from the Western Cape.

He said 19 of these deaths occurred in the past 48 hours, with eight of those from Eastern Cape, three in the Free State, one in KwaZulu-Natal and seven in the Western Cape.

Author



Ngwako Malatji