Sthandiwe Kgoroge tests positive for COVID-19 as infection figure passes 200 000 mark

By Ngwako Malatji

Former Generations actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge has tested positive for Covid-19 .

Kgoroge announced this on her Instagram page yesterday.

She said she has now been living with the virus for nine days .

The thespian she was relieved the virus , which has attacked her vital organs, didn’t infect her family.” I thank God the rest of the family is clear. I’ve been self-isolating. It is lonely, but God lives and I know for a fact this, too, shall pass.” she said

Kgoroge also said Covid-19 was potentially devastating and  did not wish it on her worst enemies.

“I don’t have enemies but if I did, I wouldn’t wish this on them. This virus hits at all your vital organs, everything.” she said.

Sthandiwe, who did not disclose how she contracted the virus, said she prayed for all those in the industry who are living with the virus.

“I pray for your strength,” she added.

Meanwhile Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that 111 more COVID-19 patients have died of the virulent disease on Monday

This takes the country’s total fatalities to 3,310 

Of the 111, 50 were recorded in Gauteng (50),  35 in the Western Cape ,  17 in Limpopo (17) and nine in the Eastern Cape.

He also said 8 975 more poeple have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours , bringing the total infection figure to 205 721.

