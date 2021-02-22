Students ‘at risk of exclusion’ as Covid dries up funding avenues

By Bongani Mdakane

Johannesburg – A crisis is looming at universities as students are up in arms over their future.

This comes after it emerged that thousands of students at top universities in the country are facing financial exclusion due to lack of funding.

Sunday World has learnt that due to financial woes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, many students who relied on student loans and family members are at their wits’ end due to job losses.

“At Wits University, there are 8 124 students who are at risk of financial exclusion,” said Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka.

Wits has asked students who owe more than R10 000 to pay a 50% to register. SRC deputy president at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Nondumiso Zwane said they have been engaging the university on the current issues affecting students.

“Unfortunately, the management seem to not care about the challenges because … we have had more than four meetings where they have made it clear they do not want to change their stance”.

Ishmael Mnisi, the spokesperson for the Department of Higher Education, said: “Students who are currently funded by NSFAS, who continue to meet funding and study eligibility requirements, will continue being funded.”

“NSFAS is of the view that enough time was given to students to apply for 2021 funding. Students who missed this window are encouraged to apply for financial assistance in the next cycle,” said Sibongile Mncwabe, the NSFAS chief corporate services officer.

