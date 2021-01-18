SuperSport ready to release top striker

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says that they are ready to let go of their prized possession Bradley Grobler if the price is right, but only at the end of the season.

Before this past weekend’s round of league matches, Grobler was leading the PSL scorers’ charts with 10 goals in as many matches.

He has now attracted the attention of the big spenders and Kaizer Chiefs are alleged to be leading the race to land Grobler’s signature.

“We cannot lose our top goal scorer at this stage of the season. We are doing very well, we run a business and are under pressure to perform. Bobby Motaung called me, we spoke and I explained to him that we could not sell Brad now – but that was before Chiefs were banned from signing players by Fifa. I have not spoken to him since they were barred from acquiring players ,” said Mathews.

“Brad has been with us for a long time now. He is at his peak now and he’s already netted 10 in 10. We do not want to lose him and he has one-and-a-half years left on his contract with us, plus the option to renew.

“I spoke to him and he said that he is happy to finish his career here at the club.

“But if an offer that’s maybe three times what we are paying him comes, we are not going to stand in his way. We will sit down with the club and listen to their offer.

“We have a salary cap here at SuperSport and Brad has done enough to earn this kind of situation of maybe tripling his salary at other clubs.”

The former league CEO said that they did not block players from leaving and that they have always operated that way with players who are at their peak of their careers.

“The list is very long. Daine Klate, Katlego Mashego, Teko Modise, Thandani Ntshumayelo, El ias Pelembe, Anthony Laffor, Dennis Onyango, Siboniso Gaxa, Hlompho Kekana and George Maluleke are some of those players we allowed to leave,” Mathews said.

“Brad has been with us for seven years and he struggled with injuries in his first few years when he arrived.

“Stuart Baxter played Jeremy Brockie upfront and Brad on the left . When Brockie left, we pushed Brad to number nine.

“He is now a complete player … he scores with both left and right feet and he brings out the best in other players.”

Sunday World

