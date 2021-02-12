Suspects arrested for squandered Mandela funeral millions

Johannesburg – Fifteen suspects are this morning expected to appear before the East London magistrates court in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds in the memorial and funeral service of late former President Nelson Mandela.

This was on Friday confirmed by the Hawks in a statement. Among the suspects are high profile Buffalo City employees, prominent political party members and businessmen as well as business entities. The 15 face charges of fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and corruption.

“The suspects will be answering to allegations related to the procurement of service providers for the transportation and booking of venues during the memorial service and funeral preparations of the late Dr Nelson Mandela by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. This happened between the period of 2013 and 2014. The alleged fraudulent claims add up to a total of R10 million,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

She said the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime unit has conducted a thorough investigation which led to the arrest this morning.

Eastern Cape head Major General Obed Ngwenya lauded the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for “ultimately bringing the perpetrators to justice for squandering resources during a period when the country was mourning the death of an icon”.

