Table mountain killer and thief sentenced to two life sentences

Johannesburg – A serial robber and murderer was sentenced to two life sentences plus 33 years of imprisonment earlier today.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Judith Cloete said, “The deceased, Notten and McPherson, were subjected to brutal, frenzied attacks with the clear purpose of making sure they would not survive. Both must have died in agony.”

The evidence established that the accused planned the attacks and either stalked his victims or at the least preyed on defenceless people in fairly remote areas, knowing full well that they would find it very difficult to call for help.

“He thus appears to be a cruel and cold – hearted individual. He shows no remorse.”

The sequence of the crimes shows that his level of brutality quickly escalated, moving from two assaults with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to armed robberies, murder, a near murder and a further murder.

The prosecutor, Advocate Chris Burke welcomed the sentence, and said, “I am relieved for the family and friends of the victims who will hopefully feel some solace from the fact that justice was served in this case. I have to commend SAPS and SanParks on the excellent investigation and quick reaction, without which a conviction and two sentences of life imprisonment would not have been possible. Lastly, as a runner myself, I am happy to have helped to make beautiful Table Mountain a safer place to be on and enjoy.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD