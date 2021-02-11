Tardy provinces draw MPs’ ire for ill-prepared schools

Johannesburg – The KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape departments of education have drawn the ire of MPs for the slow pace of improving facilities and not being ready to welcome back pupils for the 2021 academic year.

The portfolio committee on basic education this week told the KwaZulu-Natal department of education to move with speed and replace mud schools in the province.

Legislators visited schools in the Harry Gwala district and expressed their displeasure at the state of affairs.

“The committee visited two schools with classrooms that were destroyed by storms, a problem that adds to red tape challenges schools face as they wait for procurement processes to repair schools. The committee is also of the view that the process of the eradication of mud schools must be expedited,” Bongiwe Mbinqo- Gigaba, the committee’s chairperson, said.

Mbinqo-Gigaba also said the department must standardise school typology in the Harry Gwala District as there were schools in that district that ended at grade 9.

Another issue that the legislators raised was concern that the Eastern Cape is not fully ready to start the 2021 academic year. Public sector schools are set to welcome back pupils on 15 February.

“Most of our concerns revolve around the non-completion of delivery of learner teacher support materials (LTSM) to schools that procure their LTSM through the department’s system.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo