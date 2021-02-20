Telkom bumps up Mo’Nice voice and data deals

Johannesburg – Telkom announced new features added to its innovative and popular Mo’Nice proposition.

Mo’Nice is a platform that customers may access via the USSD code, *123# to get tailor-made discounted voice and data offers on their mobile plans.

The company has reflected on customer feedback in order to improve the product and to this end, more categories and customer segments have been added to the platform to drive even more customised value. Also notable is the addition of the “Recommended 4 U” feature that allows customers to access [email protected] – Telkom’s zero-rated rewards platform; Telkom Pay – Telkom’s digital wallet service and Telkom Plus products.

“Our customers have seen great value in these offers and continue to enjoy customised and discounted data and voice offers since launch in 2018. These enhanced features and competitive prices will keep them connected as many of them are still working, learning and entertaining from home .” said Gugu Mthembu, Chief Marketing Officer at Telkom.

“Mo’Nice offers are based on an individual’s usage and spending patterns; and for this reason, are designed to be more affordable for that specific customer. Naturally then, the offers will differ every time and from customer to customer. It is this level of customization that ensures that customers will extract the most value instead of a standardised offering.”

What’s more, Telkom has introduced additional ways to access Mo’Nice such as WhatsApp (081 160 1700), the [email protected] platform and the Telkom Prepaid app.

Customers can expect location-based offers in the near future.

Offers available on Mo’Nice

• TM data= Telkom mobile non-roaming data available any time for customers in Telkom coverage (coverage dependent)

• All net data= All network data (data that is not coverage dependent)

• Night surfer data = Telkom night data available on the SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid plan and can be used from 00:00 to 7:00am (coverage dependent)

• TM/Telkom minutes= Telkom Mobile minutes (call only Telkom numbers & Fixed landline numbers)

• All net minutes= All net minutes to call any network

Weekend bundles may be purchased any time but will only be available for use on weekends, from Saturday 00:01 until Sunday 23:59 and Telkom Night data’s usage period will be 00:00 midnight to 07:00 daily.

“In terms of value, this offer is one of a few of its kind and true to our mission, we are pushing the envelope and challenging the norms to ensure we leave no man behind,” Mthembu concluded.

