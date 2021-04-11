Tembe and Forbes families ask for privacy after Nelli’s death

Johannesburg – Following the death rapper AKA’s fiancée Nelli Tembe (22), the families have released a statement, confirming the tragedy and have asked for privacy.

The joint statement from the families, read, “It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiance, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11April2021. We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her.”

“Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes,is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal,” the statement went on to read.

Although the reasons behind her suicide are still unclear , Sunday World understands that she jumped off a skyscraper in Cape Town after suffering from depression.

Last November a video of her attempting to jump off the Hilton went viral on social media and AKA has been reportedly helping her to deal with depression and even got her into counselling.

Another source said they were shocked with her suicide because Nelli appeared happy in her Instagram stories.

