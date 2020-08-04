The ANC embarrassed by COVID looting frenzy

The ANC has condemned the looting of COVID-19 funds meant to buy frontline health workers Personal Protective Equipment, saying the organisation was “outraged” and “embarrassed” by the situation.

The governing party said those who have stolen from the public coffers during the global pandemic should be brought to book.

The party issued a statement after the meeting of its national executive committee – the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences – at the weekend.

The gathering of the party’s bigwigs happened against the backdrop of allegations that the relatives and friends of its senior leaders were cashing in on the purchasing of medical equipment – including PPEs) to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“These developments cause us collectively to dip our heads in shame and to humble ourselves before the people. We acknowledge the justifiable public outrage caused by the depravity and heartlessness displayed by some elements in government, our organisation and the private sector,” the statement reads.

“We unequivocally condemn all forms of corruption, dishonesty and state capture involving the public and private sectors, including collusion, price-fixing, tender fraud, bribery, illicit financial flows, illegal imports and misuse of tax havens. We will comprehensively fight corruption, combining both prevention and punishment. Those who loot public resources must face the might of the law,” the statement adds.

The governing party has decided on a set of action to confront the situation, saying the corruption allegations facing some of its leaders have severely damaged the moral standing of the ANC.

The organisation’s national officials have been tasked with compiling, within a month, a list of members accused of corruption and other serious crimes, including those charged in court and recommend action against them.

The codes of ethics that guide public representatives, members of the executive and public servants at all levels should be complied with by ANC public representatives and reviewed to provide clear guidance with regards to family members doing business with government, the organisation said.

This came as it emerged that Motheko Projects, the company of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s eldest son, Tshepiso, was awarded a contract for R2,2m by the Free State government. This is while Marvel Deeds, the company belonging to Tshepiso’s brother, Thato scored R427 221, according to the Daily Maverick.

Former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s daughter, Katleho, was reportedly awarded a R2,7m contract by the Gauteng health department.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, is on leave after it emerged that her husband, Amabhaca chief, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, was awarded a R125m tender to supply PPE. The ANC in Gauteng has since asked Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku to step aside pending investigations.

Sunday Independent has reported that Khusela Diko is long-time buddies and a political confidant of Masuku’s wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku. Loyiso, a city of Johannesburg official, was also placed on leave of absence.

George Matlala