This is how Hunt ended up out of job and pocket

Johannesburg – Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, fired from leading Amakhosi on Friday, will unfortunately not enjoy the fruits of his CAF Champions League labour.

Instead, either ex-Chiefs tactician Stuart Baxter or former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki might be headed to Naturena to occupy the coaching hot seat left vacant after Hunt was asked to step down.

The sacking of Hunt, who has only been at the helm of the Soweto giants for eight months, shocked many as it comes with only two games remaining to the end of the domestic Premiership season, coupled with the two home and away Champions League semifinal matches against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club next month.

Hunt took Chiefs to the semis of the prestigious African club competition against all odds after the Glamour Boys were slapped with a player transfer ban by world football governing body Fifa after the unlawful signing of Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018.

Hunt will not be enjoying the dollars Amakhosi are set to earn, as they are in line to get about R12.34-million for reaching the last four of the elite African inter-club competition.

Chiefs reached the Champions League semifinals on a 4-3 aggregate victory over Simba SC, despite losing 3-0 in the second leg away in Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania last Saturday.

If Chiefs get over the home and away semifinals hurdle, a victory and crowning as champions, and their maiden Champions League title, will net them a cool $2.5-million (R35.25-million).

If they finish runners-up, Amakhosi will receive a whopping $1.25-million.

