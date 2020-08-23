Three Tshwane Metro Cops died in a collision with drunk driver

Tshwane Metro Police Department has revealed that three of their officers died after a head-on collision with a drunk driver in the Pretoria CBD.

The incident, according to TMPD, happened on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria west around 2am on Sunday after the officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly in the Pretoria CBD facing oncoming traffic.

“The officers tried to stop the vehicle, which was driving to the westerly direction, but it fled and officers gave chase.

The officers called for back-up and they were joined in the chase by a TMPD team which was in the area where the vehicle was heading. The TMPD vehicle had three male officer passengers. The vehicle in pursuit was then involved in a head-on collision with the TMPD vehicle that arrived as back up. The three Tshwane Metro Police officers all died on the scene,” reads the statement.

TMPD said the driver of the vehicle which was sought also died on the scene and he was with a female passenger, who was transported to the nearest hospital.

The metro enforcement agency said they found empty as well as full bottles of alcohol in the suspect’s car.

As a result, TMPD said it opened a case of culpable homicide against the driver.

“The Tshwane Metro Police Department is still in great shock following the sudden loss of three of its members and would like to send it’s sincere condolences to their families and colleagues. The identities of the 3 officers who lost their lives will be released as soon as their families have been informed,” said TMPD.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni