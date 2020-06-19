Breaking News

Toddler found dead in Orange Farm

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

A body of a three-year-old toddler from Orange Farm, Johannesburg was found stuffed in a plastic bag and dumped in the veld on Thursday.

The discovery of the lifeless body of the toddler came a few hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced gender-based violence.

In his speech on Wednesday Ramaphosa highlighted the seriousness of gender-based violence, saying that GBV should be considered as a second pandemic in the country – as serious as the coronavirus.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said the child’s body was found by a person who was collecting plastic in the veld and called the police.

Makhubele said when the police arrived at the scene, they discovered the child dead. She had a stab wound on her upper body.

“It was further established that is the child who was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday) in Orange Farm”.

“A case of murder is under investigation and no one was arrested yet,” he said.

Activist, Dereleen James, on Newzroom Afrika, said she was on the scene where the girl’s lifeless body was found in a basket.

“We are tired of listening in fear. Three years old, what did she do to be brutally murdered like that. She was defenceless and didn’t have a voice to protect herself. I go to bed at night and hear these women’s screaming. We are finding these faces by the hour,” she said. Shortly after the discovery, James posted on her Facebook account, that another body of a woman was found near the Golden Highway, south of Johannesburg.

She has asked men, women and children to wear a black doek in solidarity in the fight against violence against women and children.

