Toll tariffs to increase by 3.39%

Johannesburg – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has approved the 2021 toll tariffs as recommended by the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL).

Toll tariffs on South Africa’s national roads will be adjusted on 1 March 2021 by 3.39%.

“The toll tariff amounts are adjusted by the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate and therefore remain the same in real terms and are effectively not increased above the base date toll tariff from when the toll was initially implemented. For SANRAL operated toll routes, the applicable CPI is calculated as the average of annual CPI increases for the months from November to October each year,” said SANRAL General Manager for Communications Vusi Mona.

Mona said for the calculation of the March 2021 toll tariffs, the average of the November 2019 to October 2020 monthly year-on-year CPI was obtained from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) and is calculated to be 3.39%.

The adjustments were gazetted on 11 February 2021. For details on the applicable tariffs, motorists can refer to the Government Gazettes numbers 44145, 44146, 44147 and 44149.

“Discounts offered at specific toll plazas for frequent users, as well as qualifying local users still apply. Application for discounts can be made at the various toll plaza offices nationwide,” SANRAL said.

Through SANRAL, the Department of Transport uses tolling selectively to implement major road infrastructure projects and ensure seamless mobility of vehicles on the national road network.

The SANRAL toll road network represents 13.3% of the 22,253km SANRAL national road network and only 5% of the total South African road network.

“Toll roads allow for the borrowing of capital to develop road infrastructure when it is required, rather than having to wait until funds are available from an already strained fiscus. Toll monies are used to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, as well as to service debt incurred to implement a toll road project.

“The cost in the event of delayed maintenance on roads can be up to 18 times higher than it would have been if routine preventative maintenance was undertaken. Tolls are paid only by those that make use of the specific toll road,” SANRAL said.

