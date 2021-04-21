Top fans swap sportsware for sombre funeral suits

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates number-one supporters Masilo Machaka and Dejan Miladinovic have swapped their soccer jerseys for tailor-made funeral parlour suits.

After losing their jobs because of their well-known love for the beautiful game, the country’s most recognisable supporters have bounced back and are now running the Gauteng office for Amathole Funerals.

The new gig comes in very handy when supporters are still barred from attending various sports events due to Covid-19 regulations.

The last time soccer fans attended marches was in March last year. Amathole owner Vezokuhle Nala recruited the two because of their passion for what they do. He believes they can bring customers who can invest in his funeral parlour.

Machaka lost his full-time job in 2008 after he fell out with his bosses because of missing work due to attending soccer matches across the country.

He was working for a car dealership in Bryanston, as a stock controller. His Pirates counterpart Miladinovic suffered a similar fate just before the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Miladinovic was working as a manager at a big supermarket chain and his managers were not happy that he was going to miss work for the duration of the World Cup. “Nala is a focused businessman.

He knows what he wants and that’s why he approached us. He knows how much we have sacrificed for our clubs and he understands we can assist him to grow his business by roping in other supporters,” said Miladinovic.

“Our job would be to attend supporters’ branch meetings and explain to them how Amathole works. We can convince those who do not have funeral covers to join because they are our friends. We will be expected to approach sports clubs to explain our products.”

Machaka said he lost his job after he attended the MTN8 final between Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in 2008.

“It was a Saturday and the match was rained out and postponed to the following Tuesday.

I remained in Durban and forgot that there was a big meeting at work on Monday. My phone was off the whole time and the bosses saw me on TV during the replay of the match,” said Machaka.

“At that time, I was not too worried about work. I was still young and football controlled me. Now I have a family and responsibilities, and Mr Nala came at the right time when I do not have an income.”

“We are working on bringing cricket, rugby and soccer followers, and we urge our people to support black businesses because they will benefit if they join our funeral parlour.”

