Tough opponents for Under-23 team

Johannesburg – The South Africa Under-23 Olympics football team have been drawn against hosts Japan, France and Mexico for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games postponed last year due to Covid-19.

The virtual draw was held in Zurich, Switzerland, this week and the Olympics football tournament is scheduled to run from July 22 to August 7. South Africa is pitted in Group A and face hosts Japan on July 22 at the Tokyo Stadium, before playing France at Saitama Stadium on July 25.

Coach David Notoane’s side then rounds off the group stage matches with another tough encounter against Mexico at the Sapporo Dome on July 28. Notoane admitt ed soon aft er the draw that his side was in a very tough group but said he was relishing the challenge and was ready to give it a go.

“We now know the identity of our opponents. It is a tough draw but a good draw and I am very excited,” Notoane said. “This is a group in which preparations are critical. “If we apply ourselves fully, we can get to the knock-out stages,” said Notoane, who added that it was a plus for his side to be playing the opening game at the Tokyo Stadium.

Speaking ahead of draw, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto heaped praise on Fifa president Gianni Infantino and everyone involved for their efforts in ensuring that the Tokyo Olympics football draw finally took place.

“We now have less than 100 days to go until the opening of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and I would like to express my respect and thanks to all athletes and their staff who, despite the Covid-19 situation, have been training hard and preparing every day for these games.

“I would like the Tokyo 2020 Games to act as a shining light of hope for the entire world,” he said.

