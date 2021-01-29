Traditional healer skips bail hearing for alleged sexual assault of 5 boys and rape of a girl

Johannesburg – Earlier today a 71-year-old Port Elizabeth traditional healer accused of sexually assaulting five boys and the compelled rape of one girl, abandoned bail at the Motherwell Magistrates’ Court.

Zukile Douglas Tyobeka faces five charges of sexual assault and one charge of compelled rape.

It is alleged that between 2019 and 2021 he sexually assaulted five boys aged 13 to 17 years.

It is further alleged that during this period, Tyobeka instructed a young man to rape a 13-year-old girl.

On separate occasions the boys visited Tyobeka’s house seeking supernatural power and protection.

He offered them a band which allegedly possessed supernatural power and also required them to undergo a spiritual ritual.

The ritual entailed steaming the entire body for an hour and applying muti on the body.

It is alleged he would sometimes apply the muti on the alleged victims himself.

The alleged victims were then required to sleep naked on Tyobeka’s bed overnight.

It is alleged that the victims would then wake up in the middle of the night and find him rubbing his penis in between their thighs.

One alleged victim reported the sexual assault to his soccer coach which led to the arrest of Tyobeka on 19 January 2021.

He was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault, however, two more boys came forward and two more charges of sexual assault were added.

The 13-year-old girl also came forward and reported to police the rape which Tyobeka allegedly instructed to take place.

His case was remanded to 11 May 2021 for further investigation.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD