Traditional leaders called on in the fight against GBV

Johannesburg – The National Prosecuting Authority reported that gender-based violence and sexual offences in rural areas are first reported to traditional leaders.

They, therefore, hosted an awareness campaign for 30 traditional leaders on Tuesday, this week, at the Mbizana Thuthuzela Care Centre in the Eastern Cape.

The authority said in a statement that In some cases, they (traditional healers) become aware of abuses happening in their areas of jurisdiction even if they have not been formally reported to law enforcement.

“Empowering them with information means they can effectively assist victims of GBV and can also be able to preach the gospel against GBV in their community meetings,” said the authority.

“The awareness session held in the Mbizana Magistrates’ Court, saw presentations by TCC Site Coordinator, Zandile Deyi about how the TCC functions. Case manager Advocate Daliswa Mduzana took the attendants through the Sexual Offences Act, and the role they can play in assisting investigations and prosecution of GBV and Offences. Robust discussions that followed the presentations by SAPS and NGOs, resulted in traditional leaders calling for more empowering awarenesses to be cascaded down to junior traditional leaders,” read the statement.

The gathering agreed that the awareness of this nature should include other relevant sister departments and be taken to other areas under traditional leadership.

Thuthuzela Care Centres provide survivors of rape or sexual assault with medical treatment, therapy and legal support in one location. The centres can be found in public hospitals across the country, are linked to sexual offences courts, and can assist survivors legally if they decide to lay charges.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom