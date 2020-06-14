TTM FC owner Lawrence Mulaudzi buys Bidvest Wits FC

In an unprecedented move, Bidvest Wits, one of the oldest PSL clubs in the South Africa’s top flight league, has been sold to to a Limpopo businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi .

The purchase of the Joburg-based club, with its 99 year-old rich history, was confirmed by the new owners on Saturday night.

According to the new owners, who broke the sale via Twitter, Wits is set to move to Thohoyandou together with all players, after the team’s coach Gavin Hunt was informed that he must look for a job elsewhere.

Wits, a club that won the Premiership title in the 2016/17 season, sold its status to the owners of National First Division outfit Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Founded in 1921, Wits was expected to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year but now the club has ceased to exist. “It is official. Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players,” the club posted on its official Twitter page on Saturday night. Mulaudzi confirmed the sale, including the players, however some of the players have opted to join other Gauteng clubs rather than relocating. Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto are said to be joining Orlando Pirates.

Limpopo will now have four PSL clubs campaigning in the Premiership next season with Baroka FC, Polokwane City and Black Leopards being the other three based in the northern province.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo