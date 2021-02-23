E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Tweeps get nostalgic as Matric results are released

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – South Africans were overcome with nostalgia as the department of Basic Education, in conjunction with Sunday World, released the matric results for 2020.

The matric exams concluded on 15 December 2020 after a strenuous academic year.

The release of the matric results have been approved by Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training.


Click here to get your matric results

Also read: What makes Kagiso Trust’s education model so unique and sustainable?

Take a look at what South Africans had to say about the results on Twitter below: 

Click here for the latest Sunday World’s coverage on the 2020 Matric results. 

Click here to sign up to receive your Matric 2020 results. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.