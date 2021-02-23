Tweeps get nostalgic as Matric results are released

Johannesburg – South Africans were overcome with nostalgia as the department of Basic Education, in conjunction with Sunday World, released the matric results for 2020.

The matric exams concluded on 15 December 2020 after a strenuous academic year.

The release of the matric results have been approved by Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training.

Take a look at what South Africans had to say about the results on Twitter below:

I had to share this thread 😂😂😂😂#matric pic.twitter.com/HCsRAae9b3 — Lebzit ➐ (@Lebzit) February 22, 2021

I will miss you all 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ 2020 was a tough year, the pandemic nearly disturbed us but we fought hard. Hoping for the better 🥺❤️#MatricResults2020 #matric pic.twitter.com/ZgFz8epeAV — Ayanda🌼 (@ayanda_yandiey_) February 22, 2021

Class of 2020 made it through #matric during COVID-19 year.That's already a distinction angisho guysss💃🔥🔥 — I'm Thato,Oarabile's older brother (@Indigosera) February 22, 2021

If you fail it's not that you are a failure but the whole system of education collapsed in 2020. #matric pic.twitter.com/Cs6Fy0OQb9 — Play_Sambowemu (@mbongenius) February 22, 2021

Do you still remember those awkward moments where a bright student asks for a graph paper but you are finished and did not see anywhere it was required or see ppl using rules and wondering what is going on 💔😭😂😩#matric#MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/DmHNSyZzyR — Nkosinati Magwa (@NkosinatiMagwa) February 22, 2021

Throughout the difficulties we faced last year we managed to write our final exams😭 Wish us luck🙏 pic.twitter.com/k7AanknMWU — Tiffany🇿🇦 (@MetjahTebogo) February 22, 2021

If you didn’t ask matriculants how were they doing throughout the year, don’t ask them how did they do on their exams. Leska bora bana ba bangwe #matric pic.twitter.com/8YEnXz9DRe — Thabang (@TKgomokae) February 22, 2021

Best wishes to everyone who's waiting for their #matric results pic.twitter.com/PYMVO4bcbn — OKSALAYOⒶ (@WalterNova037) February 22, 2021

Distinctions or no distinctions still it's a pass. Make that child feel happy don't compare.❤️❤️ #MatricResults2020 #matric — IG:Wavey_lil_jordan (@WaveyJordan1) February 22, 2021

"Normalize not asking people about their results, it's personal"

Haibo!! Since when? Why in 2021?

#matric pic.twitter.com/7zUpkwR08d — mona_lisa_rsa🇿🇦 (@mona_lisa_rsa) February 22, 2021

We need to fully support kids who failed their #matric and encourage them to upgrade results. I'm asking parents stop this nonsense to put kids under unnecessary pressure, not everything is about your money. This is the time kids commit suicide. pic.twitter.com/rFMRCfL8TR — Mzwanele Mditshwa (@Mditshwer) February 22, 2021

Matric 2020 ❤️ I miss High school already. I am nervous because the results are around the corner.#Matric #MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/AXwCTWjwB9 — ツ ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) February 22, 2021

South Africa is like Grade 12B, we don't take anything serious 😅#matric pic.twitter.com/WYCGp7YrRq — Mzitho (@SlangMzitho) February 22, 2021

